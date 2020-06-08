South Dakota reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Monday, health officials confirmed 33 additional COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 5,471.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are currently 1,003 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The state says 4,403 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 68 since Sunday.

No new deaths were reported on June 8, officials say there have been 65 COVID-19 deaths in the state.

As of Monday, there are 92 South Dakotans hospitalized and there have been 482 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.