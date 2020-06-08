Spirit Lake, IA man pleads not guilty to charges in fatal shooting

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A Spirit Lake, Iowa, man is pleading not guilty to charges in the shooting death of a man near Ireton, Iowa, last month.

Seventy-year-old Gregg Winterfeld is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 58-year-old Grant Wilson.

On May 9, the Sioux County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting inside a home on Dove Avenue where they found Wilson dead.

Court documents say the two men had gotten into an argument inside the home after they had been drinking whiskey and beer since noon.

Wilson went to sleep outside in a car while Winterfeld armed himself with a revolver before trying to convince Grant to sleep inside.

Documents say the men began to argue when Winterfeld unholstered the gun and shot him.

Winterfeld said Wilson had a knife.