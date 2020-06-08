Suspect in killing of Iowa pastor ruled mentally competent

(KTIV) - A Fort Dodge, Iowa, man accused of beating a pastor to death outside his church has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Thirty-year-old Joshua Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder in the October 2, 2019, death of the Reverend Allen Henderson.

Sixty-four-year-old Henderson was senior pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

Back in January, Pendleton's attorney filed for an evaluation after he was acting in an irrational manner in the Webster County Jail.

Pendleton was ruled incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo treatment at the Iowa Medical Classification Facility.

In the latest ruling, Pendleton will continue to receive treatment to maintain his competency as the proceedings resume.

No trial date has been set in the case.