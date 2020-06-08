Third COVID-19 death confirmed in Buena Vista County, IA

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed the third COVID-19 death in Buena Vista County, Iowa.

The Buena Vista County Department of Public Health reported the death Monday afternoon. No additional details have been released about the case.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Buena Vista County has 1,212 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon.

The IDPH says 240 of those cases have recovered.

Back on May 28, Iowa health officials confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Tyson pork processing plant in Storm Lake, located in Buena Vista County. Since then the company has confirmed at least 591 of the employees at the plant have tested positive for the virus.