Panda Express donates 28,000 masks to frontline workers at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's got a generous donation Monday from a local fast food restaurant Monday morning.

Panda Express dropped off a delivery of 28,000 single-use masks for frontline workers.

A spokesperson for UnityPoint says this donation is very important so that these workers have more personal protective equipment as they continue to treat patients with COVID-19.

Panda Express also donated 300 meals to the workers.

Stacey Selk with the Children's Miracle Network says while meals may not seem like much, it really brightens the worker's day, especially since they cannot leave their units right now.

"A meal, while it may not seem like much really does go a long way in knowing that our community is behind them as we're caring for the patients here in the Siouxland area," said Stacey Selk, Director of Children's Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's.

Panda Express has raised and donated over $85 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.