WinnaVegas Casino to reopen on June 12, with safety protocols

SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -- WinnaVegas Casino Resort has announced it will reopen and resume casino operations at 50% capacity starting Friday, June 12.

According to a news release, the reopening will be conducted in phases wit select gaming machines and other amenities remaining closed in the initial phase. Time between phases will be based upon how safe guests are adhering to safety guidelines and protocols set forth by casino management.

“This is an exciting time for all of us at WinnaVegas,” said WinnaVegas General Manager Mayan Beltran, “Reopening the property signifies the first step back to that feeling of normalcy we’ve all been looking for…I’m excited for all our team members to get back to doing what they do best; providing the best gaming and entertainment experience possible for our guests.”

During phase one, casino management says food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operations with Kasu Café and Bingo Concessions open.

The Flower Island Buffet will be converted to a restaurant-style with tableside service and a limited menu. The 360 Lounge and the Casino Bar will not permit standing or sitting. Foodservice will be available for to-go orders and sit-down dining service will be limited to allow for physical distancing between guests.

Bingo sessions will adhere to social distancing and the total amount of guests allowed to play bingo will be limited to that capacity. Table Games including poker will remain closed in the initial phase and will reopen on a later date.

Also during phase one, the entire casino property will be non-smoking and will temporarily restrict anyone under 18 years old from entering the resort.

The hotel will be open from Thursday through Sunday and will be closed Sunday through Wednesday nights. Guest amenities will be limited with valet, golf simulators, video gaming room, fitness room and hotel pool remaining closed in the initial phase.

High-contact areas including elevators, escalators, door handles and lobby areas will be cleaned and maintained. WinnaVegas management plans to re-evaluate and make adjustments in the coming weeks and months to slowly open the remaining venues and amenities when it is safe to do so.

Additionally, masks will be mandatory for all guests and team members while on the property. Entrance into the casino will include WinnaVegas team members greeting each guest to the resort and will be screened (external temperature check), asked to use hand sanitizer and must wear a mask or proper face covering both the nose and mouth.

Appropriate signage will also be displayed outlining proper mask usage and current physical distancing practices in use throughout the resort.

“We have incorporated the strictest guidelines, cleaning practices and protocols that ensure the safety of our team members and our guests who choose to come to WinnaVegas to be entertained,” said Beltran, “Our number one priority is the safety and well-being for anyone who visits WinnaVegas and we feel we have exceeded the guidelines for our industry.”

New casino hours of business operation will be 10 a.m. to midnight, seven days a week. Expanded hours of operation will be determined on a later date.