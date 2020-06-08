Woodbury County confirms 38th COVID-19 death

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Woodbury, bringing its total to 38.

On Monday, June 8 the Siouxland District Health Department confirmed 17 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county after reporting 171 test results. The Iowa Department of Public Health says there have been 2,931 positive cases in Woodbury County thus far.

As of Monday, the SDHD says 2,110 people have recovered from the virus.

There have also been 235 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 171 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.