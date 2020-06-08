Woodbury County hits record-high for voter turnout

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- Woodbury County hit a record last Tuesday and officials hope to do the same during the general election in November.

Woodbury County auditor, Pat Gill, says the county hit a record-high for voter turnout in this month's primary election.

Gill says 80% of the people who participated in the primary election voted by absentee.

"We haven't had that kind of a turnout since Fred Grandy from Woodbury County, from Sioux City, ran against Terry Branstad in a primary 1994 it was I believe," said Gill. "We set a record. And it was a result of people that voted absentee."

Gill adds, not only did Woodbury County break a record for voter turnout, but the state of Iowa did as well.

He says, there is an "inter-party fight" going on in the Iowa legislature because some are upset the Secretary of State sent out absentee ballots to all active voters.

"The majority party in the legislature believes that it benefits the minority party by voting by mail," said Gill. "That certainly isn't true here in Woodbury County and it isn't really true statewide. It's just the Secretary of State took great action to mail those to every active voter."

Gill adds he is going to try and open as many polling places as he can for the November election.