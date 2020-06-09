Bandits announce cancellation of 2020 CIF season

Champions Indoor Football Press Release:

The Champions Indoor Football League board of directors announced Tuesday that the 2020 season has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CIF had been exploring ways to play in 2020 and wanted to explore any and all possibilities before formally cancelling this season.

“The CIF board of directors had continuously pushed for a delay to start the season, and even approved several modified versions of a reduced schedule, all the while hoping for positive outcome, but ultimately that never materialized,” said CIF Commissioner Ricky Bertz. "Restrictions that were enforced by local and federal governments due to the pandemic, already

were creating challenges for our member teams. As a league, we wanted to exhaust every possibility, before taking the action that ended up being inevitable. Ultimately public safety was our greatest priority. Despite the best efforts of the league, along with our arena management partners, to try to play a meaningful season, this unprecedented national emergency

unfortunately did not allow us to do so. The CIF member teams have immediately begun the process of reaching out to their fans and sponsors while simultaneously preparing for the 2021season.”

The Champions Indoor Football league will aggressively begin planning for the 2021 season, and upcoming league meetings for member teams, and potential expansion teams, in the coming weeks.

Sioux City Bandits Press Release:

The Sioux City Bandits regret the announcement of the 2020 season cancellation. Due to the national pandemic, restrictions placed on entertainment venues and our partner teams across the country, a 2020 season was impossible to put together.

We would like to sincerely thank our sponsors for all their support this season. You will be receiving a letter from the Bandits office soon regarding your sponsorship. We hope to see you all back next year. We truly can’t do what we do without your support and appreciate every one of you.

The team our coaches worked so hard to put together this year looked to be a great one and we looked forward to the run for the Championship. We regret not having the opportunity to watch you work your magic on the field.

For our wonderful season ticket holders we will roll your season tickets into the 2021 season so you will have their same seats at the same price for 2021. If you have any issues or questions regarding your tickets, please contact the Tyson Event Center Box office. The Bandits organization appreciates the support you show us year after year and hope to see you all again next year. We miss you already!

Please watch our website, sign up for our emails, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to receive updates for the 2021 season.