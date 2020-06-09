COVID-19 forces 500+ blood drive cancellations, LifeServe in need of community help

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Blood donation centers have taken a big hit during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Officials with LifeServe Blood Center said they've had more than 500 blood drives canceled which has made them loose 13,000 donations.

Officials said 70 percent of their collects come from the blood drives. Some of those cancellations have to do with restrictions LifeServe or other organizations have put into place.

"It's such a massive number, it might be hard to wrap your head around, but a good example or a way to put things in perspective, one person who has suffered a trauma can uses up to 50 units of blood," said Claire DeRoin LifeServe Blood Center Community Relations Coordinator. "So 13,000 units is just a devastating amount to have lost off of our calendars."

DeRoin said right now there is either a critical or urgent need for most of their blood types. As summer ramps up, so does trauma season.

"Lots of falls and traumas are happening as people are getting out and about," said DeRoin. "It's something we see every summer, but unfortunately we are coming out of that really big dry spell due to COVID-19 as far as blood collections go.

DeRoin said that's where you can come in. She said they need organizations, businesses, or groups to step up and host a blood drive.

You can contact LifeServe Blood Centers if you would like to help out.