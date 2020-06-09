Dakota County confirms 3 more COVID-19 deaths, total now 30

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska, confirmed three new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county's death toll to 30.

As of June 9, Dakota County health officials say there have been 1,720 positive cases in the county. No new positive cases were reported Tuesday.

Thus far, 1,300 of the county's cases have recovered.

Health officials say there have been 3,232 negatives cases in the county with 4,952 total tests performed.