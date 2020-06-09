Downtown LIVE! concert series for June, July and August have been canceled

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The 2020 Downtown LIVE! outdoor concert series scheduled for June, July, and August has been canceled.

Organizers for the concert series made the announcement Tuesday morning. In a news release, organizers said due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19 they are unable to plan a safe, weekly series of events.

Downtown LIVE! was scheduled to begin on June 12. The event was started back in 2007 and brings hundreds of people to downtown Sioux City to listen to live music.