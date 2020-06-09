Flash Flood Warning from TUE 10:26 PM CDT until WED 4:30 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Crawford County

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

Crawford County in west central Iowa…

* Until 430 AM CDT Wednesday.

* At 1026 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. A trained spotter reported 4.5

inches of rain since about 8 PM near Buck Grove and additional

heavy rain is likely. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,

highways, streets and underpasses as well as other

drainage and low lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Denison, Schleswig, Manilla, Dow City, Charter Oak, Vail, Westside,

Kiron, Deloit, Ricketts, Arion, Buck Grove, Aspinwall and Denison

Municipal Airport.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…RADAR INDICATED