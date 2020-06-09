Flood Advisory from TUE 7:04 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE

Monona County

The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern Monona County in west central Iowa…

North central Burt County in east central Nebraska…

Southeastern Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska…

* Until 100 AM CDT.

* At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have

already fallen.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Onawa, Whiting, Decatur, Rodney, Lewis And Clark State Park and

Kennebec.

This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 112 and 125.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding

of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

&&