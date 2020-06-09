Flood Advisory from TUE 7:04 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Omaha, NE
Monona County
The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Northwestern Monona County in west central Iowa…
North central Burt County in east central Nebraska…
Southeastern Thurston County in northeastern Nebraska…
* Until 100 AM CDT.
* At 703 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause
minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have
already fallen.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Onawa, Whiting, Decatur, Rodney, Lewis And Clark State Park and
Kennebec.
This includes Interstate 29 between mile markers 112 and 125.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding
of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.
&&