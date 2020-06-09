GPAC accepts NAIA’s starting dates for fall sports

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Last week, the NAIA sent out guidelines for the fall sports season. They set dates for the start of practices and competitions. The Great Plains Athletic Conference has accepted those guidelines for their 12 schools.

The start of football season has been pushed back to September 12, with practice starting August 15. Football teams can play a total of nine games, down from a possible total of 11. Most GPAC teams, had ten games on their schedule, while Briar Cliff had 11 and will lose two games.

Women's volleyball, soccer, and cross country schedules have also been shortened. The GPAC says the delayed start will give everyone a chance to be ready to play.

"We did not have spring football this year. We didn't have any spring sports this year so our athletes were gone," said GPAC Commissioner Corey Westra. "So they need a period to get back into game form and that's why the NAIA has set August 15 as the first practice date This allows four weeks in the sport of football to ramp up and get ready for the first football game on September 12 so it's really a health and safety aspect. I think first and foremost coaches are really excited to play so they're going to take a schedule that they can get."

The NAIA says they plan to hold fall championships as scheduled.