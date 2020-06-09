HEATHBEAT 4: Treatment support kits for chemotherapy patients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Chemotherapy for cancer patients can come with a lot of side effects.

To help ease those, patients have a wide range of products to use. But, despite education and what to get, some patients aren't always prepared for when the side effects start.

"We just realized it's really hard for some of these patients to get to the pharmacies and get these products, and we can help minimize some of their fears and some of the actual physical side effects they have if we can provide that to them upfront," said Beth Bauer, June E. Nylen Cancer Center Infusion Center Manager.

Providing those products all at once to chemotherapy patients is relatively new to those at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center.

Now patients who start new therapies there will receive a Treatment Support Kit.

"When we hand out the kits, the patients are very thankful and very surprised that they are getting so many free products to try," said Bauer.

Bauer said she came up with the idea after attending a convention last fall.

"We came back from the convention and decided it would be a benefit to both our oral and our IV chemotherapy patients," said Bauer. "So we kind of implemented that probably the early part of this year."

Since then, they've handed out about 50 kits. They're equipped with products like moisturizing lotion for hands and feet, a thermometer, products to help ease nausea and diarrhea, and lip moisturizer.

"We found that a lot of patients didn't go and pick those up unless they started having the side effect," said Bauer. "Unfortunately by the time you start having the side effect, it's kind of hard to get out and get the products you need."

Bauer said many who attempt to pick up those products, still end up confused.

"We've found some patients don't even know where to go into a store to find some of these products because they aren't things that are everyday use to them," said Bauer.

That's were the kits come in. Now patients will have many of the products they need, right away.

Bauer said they're continuing to evaluate what else needs to be added for patients.

She adds they've also recently received a grant from the Missouri River Historical Development to fund 1,300 treatment kits for next year.