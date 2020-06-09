Hy-Vee to donate $1M to organizations that support racial unity and equality

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Hy-Vee has announced it will donate $1 million, as well as commit to providing one million volunteer hours, to organizations that support racial unity and equality throughout its eight-state region.

According to a news release from Hy-Vee, volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees have spent several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in impacted neighborhoods throughout the metro. The company says employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change -- and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals – fairness, caring, respect and dignity – deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today. All those who call Hy-Vee home – whether it be an employee, customer or supplier – should and will feel welcomed, included and appreciated. Anything less is unacceptable.”

The company's donation is to be funded through the company's philanthropic "One Step" program.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the One Step program gave $1 million to Feeding America-affiliated food banks throughout Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.