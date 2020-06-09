Iowa reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths, over 250 additional cases

(KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Tuesday, there have been 16 additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 260 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday.

This brings Iowa's total to 22,179 confirmed cases with a death toll of 622.

More than 197,340 Iowans have been tested while 13,244 have reportedly recovered. One in every 16 Iowans has been tested for a positive rate of 11.4%.

Across Iowa, 16 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 255 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 82 are in intensive care while 51 are on ventilators.