LaunchPAD Children’s Museum in Sioux City to reopen on July 1, with restrictions

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A local children's museum is set to open come this July, but it'll have several restrictions in place to protect against the spread of COVID-19.

The LaunchPAD Children's Museum has announced it will be reopening its doors on July 1.

But the LaunchPAD is requesting guests to visit the museum's website to reserve a time slot in advance of their visit. The museum says the max number of guests that'll be allowed in the museum at one time is 50.

LaunchPAD says temperatures will be taken with contactless thermometers before enters and they have reserved the right to refuse admission to guests with a fever.

Masks will not be required but encouraged for adults and children over the age of three. Museum staff will be wearing masks.

The museum also says staff will regularly wipe down surfaces with approved disinfectant during open hours, while during the closed time periods they will sanitize the building.

“As always, the health and safety of our guests and children is our number one priority. We will continue to strive to create the best atmosphere for lay and discovery," said Executive Director Rouleen Garner. "We don’t want to change things for the kids too much, so the LaunchPAD will do our best to make these adjustments without altering their ability to learn and play.”

According to a news release, the LaunchPAD's in-person camps will begin on July 6, but camp sessions will be limited to ten children per session. Camps will be broken into age groups of 4-6 and 7-10, registration for these camps are open through June 15.