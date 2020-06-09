New ‘Test Nebraska’ site opens up in Winnebago

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KTIV) -- A new "Test Nebraska" COVID-19 screening site was up and running in Winnebago, Nebraska on Tuesday.

It opened at 10 a.m. and operated until 2 p.m. at the public school bus barn on West Osborn Street.

Leaders with Winnebago Public Health say it's the first time people, who have been asymptomatic, are able to test.

According to the Nebraska National Guard, nearly 225 tests were conducted on Tuesday. Those who were tested should get the results back in three to four days.

"We coordinated with our Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department in order to look at the possibility of bringing Test Nebraska. Well, actually it was first with the National Guard, and obviously they still are working with Test Nebraska. So we started seeing an increase of cases in our community and so we just thought it would be nice to offer that to our population," said Winnebago Public Health Administrator Mona Zuffante.

The Nebraska National Guard was at the test site to help distribute tests as well. National Guard officials say test sites in smaller communities like Winnebago are just as important as they are in larger areas.

"It means a ton because we're just able to help our fellow citizens. A lot of the men and women on this team have been deployed all over the nation and all over the world, but it's something much more personal just because it's fellow Nebraskans," said Second Lieutenant Mark Young.

Tribal members needing to pre-register can find more information on the process here.