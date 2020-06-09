Remsen St. Mary’s baseball team starts 2020 with high hopes

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Remsen St. Mary's baseball program is no stranger to success. The Hawks have made it to the state tournament four years in a row, including a state championship in 2016. So entering the 2020 season as the number one ranked team in class 1A doesn't come with any added pressure.

"We've been in so many big games so it doesn't faze us at all," said senior catcher Skyler Waldschmitt. Butt it will put a bigger target on our backs so we just gotta be ready for that and come in every night focused and ready to play."

"We knew there was a good possibility that we would be ranked in the top five," said head coach Dean Harpenau. Obviously we got some good teams in our conference too. Hinton is a nice ball club, West Sioux and it it's not going to be easy in the War Eagle."

Remsen St. Mary's has every player back from last years team that fell one run short of advancing to the state championship game.

"I think it will help us having everyone back," said Junior Pitcher Blaine Harpenau. "We already know where guys should be playing from last year and what their strengths and weaknesses are so I think that will help us to be able to get into a groove and just get right into it so that way we're ready by districts."

There was a lot of uncertainty on if this season would even happen because of the pandemic. The seven seniors on this years team are thankful that they get one more chance to put on the Remsen St. Mary's uniform.

"it's exciting to know that we get one more shot at this," said senior shortstop Spencer Schorg. "Just coming up short last year, it definitely motivated everyone to get better this year. Come focused every practice and just knowing that we have to work hard to achieve what we want."

The Hawks open the season Monday at home against South O'Brien at 7:30 pm.