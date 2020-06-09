SBL state champion Schwedler to run for Hawkeyes

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) -- Sgt. Bluff-Luton senior Jorma Schwedler has committed to run track at the University of Iowa.

Schwedler won four gold medals at last year's state track meet. He won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes and anchored SBL's sprint medley relay team to victory.

Schwedler is the first athlete in Class 3A to win those three individual races since 1965. The Warriors won the state team title last year in Class 3A.

Schwedler also led the SBL football team in rushing last year with 564 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for an additional 109 yards.