Scattered thunderstorms with strong afternoon winds and dropping temperatures

**High Wind Warning for Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties from this afternoon through early Wednesday morning**

**Wind Advisory for western and central Siouxland, including Sioux City, from this afternoon through early Wednesday morning**

**Flood Watch for Holt County through 10 AM Tuesday**



Strong thunderstorms rolled through Holt County again last night with several reports of golf ball-sized hail.



The morning hours could bring a few thundershowers to western Siouxland as the front inches eastward and to eastern Siouxland as the remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal graze the area.



Central Siouxland should be mainly dry this morning.



Scattered thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and a storm or two could become strong.



Hail and strong winds are the main threats.



After a high in the middle of the day in the low 80s, temperatures will fall into the 70s and even 60s through the afternoon and evening hours.



Winds will also become very strong with gusts possibly over 55 miles per hour late in the afternoon and into the night.



Scattered thundershowers continue through the night and a few showers look to linger into Wednesday morning before clearing sets in.



However, winds will stay strong with gusts over 40 miles per hour possible.



Highs will be in the mid 70s Wednesday but return to the 80s with sunshine to close out the week.



Those conditions look to last through the weekend with a bit of a warm-up to start next week.