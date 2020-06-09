Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:15 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Lyon County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT

FOR NORTHWESTERN LYON…SOUTHEASTERN MINNEHAHA…NORTHWESTERN LINCOLN

AND NORTHEASTERN TURNER COUNTIES…

At 653 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from Wall Lake to Lake Alvin State Recreation Area, moving

northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

These severe storms will be near…

Lake Alvin State Recreation Area around 700 PM CDT.

Rowena around 705 PM CDT.

Brandon around 720 PM CDT.

Sioux Falls around 730 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH