Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 7:30 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Ida County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT

FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODBURY AND WESTERN IDA COUNTIES…

At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anthon, or 14

miles west of Ida Grove, moving northeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

This severe storm will be near…

Battle Creek around 725 PM CDT.

Cushing around 730 PM CDT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH