Severe Thunderstorm Warning until TUE 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Des Moines, IA

Emmet County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR WESTERN EMMET…NORTHERN POCAHONTAS AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES…

At 829 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Spirit Lake to Silver Lake to Laurens, moving

east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile

homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations impacted include…

Estherville, Emmetsburg, Laurens, Five Island Lake, Ingham Lake, High

Lake, Lost Island Lake, Silver Lake, Rush Lake, Swan Lake,

Graettinger, Ruthven, Rolfe, Mallard, Wallingford, Ayrshire,

Havelock, Gruver, Cylinder and Plover.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH