Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 8:25 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa…

Northeastern Buena Vista County in northwestern Iowa…

Eastern Clay County in northwestern Iowa…

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 825 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Wahpeton to near Spencer In Clay County to

Sioux Rapids, moving east at 35 mph.

HAZARD…70 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

* Severe thunderstorms will be near…

Webb around 835 PM CDT.

Marathon and Lost Island Lake around 840 PM CDT.

Superior around 850 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include

Dickens and Gillett Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…70MPH