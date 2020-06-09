Sioux City Municipal Band summer concert season to start June 21

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The sound of music will once again be filling Grandview Park in Sioux City.

The Municipal Band Summer Concert season at the bandshell in Grandview Park is set to begin on at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

The first two concerts of the series had to be canceled due to COVID-19.

Because of spacing on the bandshell stage, the June 21 concert will feature two small ensembles from within the band.

The Municipal Band summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.