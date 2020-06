SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Another Sioux City event has been postponed due to concerns over COVID-19.

On Tuesday, officials announced the annual Big Parade, Mard Gras Festivale and fireworks scheduled for July 3 in Sioux City has been postponed.

Organizers say they will continue to monitor recommendations from government authorities, the CDC and the Siouxland District Health Department to possibly reschedule the event for a different time.