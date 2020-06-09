South Dakota reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 972 active cases

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Monday, health officials confirmed 3 new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 68.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 52 new positive cases in the state, bringing its total to 5,523. Health officials say there are 972 active cases currently in South Dakota.

The state says 4,483 of its cases have recovered from the virus, an increase of 80 since Monday.

As of Tuesday, there are 90 South Dakotans hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 487 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.