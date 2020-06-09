South Sioux City Police receive grants to help with COVID-19 relief and equipment upgrade

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Nebraska (KTIV) - The South Sioux City Police Department has received two grants to help relieve the financial burden from COVID-19 and upgrade equipment.

The department received an over $145,000 grant from The Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice through the Department of Justice CoronaVirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program, and over $75,000 through the Criminal Justice eCitation program.



The funds will be used for things including preventing, preparing, and responding to the virus.



This includes UV disinfecting lights, sprayers, and reimbursing other expenses associated with the virus.



The grants will also allow for updates to radios, and special tablets for the officers.

"So when they move from patrol car to inside the building to do a report, or to the jail, or to the hospital, or to a house to do a full report they can take it with them and easily type all of that information in,"said Greg Koinzan, South Sioux City Master Patrolman.

Officers will receive their own tablets which will help with keeping equipment clean and sanitized.



The tablets will condense the amount of equipment needed by officers now that they are mobile, like taking photos at an accident scene and recording witness statements.



Chief Ed Mahon says this has been a difficult time for all police departments and it's more important now than ever to be able to do their job efficiently and safely.

"This has been a hard time for the department and I think all departments with COVID and the controversy. It will allow us to be safer and more equipt, and better able to serve the community,"said Ed Mahon, South Sioux City Chief of Police.

The department will be able to move to an E-Citation system, allowing officers to digitally create tickets and warnings.



These changes will take a couple of months to implement.