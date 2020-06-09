SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Seven positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among inmates at the Woodbury County Jail.

Those cases from patients that were "asymptomatic". So, what's the difference between asymptomatic, and symptomatic COVID-19 patients when it comes to virus transmission?

KTIV asked Dr. Larry Volz, who's the chief medical officer at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

"Doctor Volz, what is the difference between symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients?" asked Matt Breen. "And, what's their ability to transmit the virus?"

"Unfortunately, at this point, we really don't know the difference in transmissibility between those two types of patients," said Dr. Larry Volz, MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center Medical Director. "The World Health Organization came out with a statement, yesterday, suggesting that asymptomatic patients were unable to really transmit the disease. But, they came back after that press conference and corrected that statement saying they really didn't know enough. Some studies may suggest that 40-percent of patients that are infected actually get that from an asymptomatic patient. So really proceeding we need to be cautious and we need to maintain social distancing."

"Dr. Volz, here are some questions from our viewers," said Breen. "We know that COVID-19 is hitting the elderly with underlying health problems particularly hard, with many dying. So are there any stats or numbers that indicate the survival rate of those in this demographic?"

"The older you get, as you get over the age of 65, 75, 85, the mortality rate really climbs," said Dr. Volz. "The group that's over 85 the mortality rate if 15-percent. Those with multiple comorbidities in that advanced age group are significantly higher than that."

"What is average length of hospital stay for COVID-19 patients?" asked Breen.

"So, what we are seeing here… the average length of stay following a hospital admission is four days," said Volz. "For the patients we se that are infected, and have mild COVID, infection, are in the hospital for about eight to ten days. Once patients go to the ICU, the length of stay can be as much as starting at 14 days up to over 30."