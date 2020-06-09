Wind & storms tonight to lead to a cooler Wednesday

**High Wind Warning for Madison, Stanton, Cuming, and Burt until 4 am Wednesday**

**Wind Advisory for much of Siouxland, including Sioux City, until 7 am Wednesday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front has been moving through Siouxland causing scattered showers and thunderstorms and creating windy and cooler conditions behind it.

The chances of rain and thunderstorms will continue into the night although they will be winding down the later into the night we get.

The storms Tuesday afternoon and evening could even be rather strong.

The wind is going to become very gusty tonight with southern Siouxland in a High Wind Warning for the potential of seeing some 60 mph wind gusts.

Wednesday is still going to be a windy day, but temperatures will be feeling much nicer with highs in the mid 70s and humidity levels will be lower as well.

The wind will then calm down Wednesday night with lots of sunshine expected both Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend continues to look pretty quiet as well with partly cloudy skies expected and highs staying in the 80s.

A little more heat may start to move in at the beginning of next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s as conditions are still expected to stay pretty dry.