Woodbury County holds post-election audit

SIOUX, CITY (KTIV) - On Tuesday, a post-election audit for precinct 16 in Woodbury County was held at the courthouse in downtown Sioux City.

Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill said everything went perfectly. The entire audit took less than an hour with the three election officials and two staff members that counted all 84 ballots.

Gill said that while the audit may have gone smoothly, he's still worried that they might have trouble finding polling officials and election officials come November.