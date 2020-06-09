Woodbury County reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,200 recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials confirmed another 16 COVID-19 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County on Tuesday.

As of the morning of June 9, the Iowa Department of Public Health says Woodbury County has had 2,945 positive cases. No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the county's death toll at 38.

The Siouxland District Health Department says 2,182 of the county's cases have recovered. There have been 238 total hospitalizations with 176 of those patients having already been discharged.