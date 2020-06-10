2020 Iowa State Fair canceled, first time since WWII

(KTIV) -- For the first time since WWII there will be no Iowa State Fair.

On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair Board voted 11-2 to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair until August of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.

This year, we're heartbroken to say we won't be able to come together to celebrate the year's best in ag, industry, entertainment and achievement at the Iowa State Fair. Fairwell for now, and we'll see you Aug. 12-22, 2021. For more info, please visit https://t.co/Pn4Ux34twc. pic.twitter.com/xASTiG7iU0 — Iowa State Fair (@IowaStateFair) June 10, 2020

According to a news release from the Iowa State Fair, the decision was made amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns and to protect the health and safety of those who would attend.

The release says after reviewing current health guidelines, officials decided it would be irresponsible to hold the 2020 Iowa State Fair, which attracts approximately one million people over the course of the 11-day event.

"The top priority of the Iowa State Fair has and always will be to protect the health and safety of Fairgoers. While the decision of the Iowa State Fair Board today will certainly come as a disappointment to many, the Board determined that holding a Fair in accordance with current health guidelines related to COVID-19 wasn't feasible." "We appreciate the support of Fairgoers over the past few months as we've reviewed various options for the 2020 Iowa State Fair. We certainly look forward to welcoming over one million people back to the Fair in 2021." Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater

The Iowa State Fair had been scheduled for August 13-23, 2020. Staff and management have already begun the process of booking entertainment and planning for the 2021 Iowa State Fair scheduled for August 12-22.

For more information visit the fair's official website.