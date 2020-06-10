A 16-year-old wanted in Indiana for two felony charges was arrested in Storm Lake

STORM LAKE, IOWA (KTIV) -- The Storm Lake Police Department served an arrest warrant on Tuesday, June 9 on West 8th Street in Storm Lake. According to the report, officers took a 16-year-old male into custody at the residence. Allegedly, he was wanted in Cass County, Indiana on felony charges of Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery.

The male was transported to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was held pending extradition to Indiana.