A Sioux City family is asking for a journal to be returned to their loved one’s grave site

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) -- A precious belonging has been taken from a local family. It's a journal that contains nearly four years of memories of their son and brother, Gavin Bush, who was 17-years-old when he took his own life.

Stacey Bush, Gavin's mother, fondly remembers her middle child as the spark of energy and life that lit up his three brothers, two sisters and parents.

Stacey Bush says a friend of Gavin's bought the journal, wrote the first entry, and it was placed alongside his grave site three-and-a-half years ago.

The journal was in a tool box and weighed down by a brick, but sometime after Memorial Day, the journal disappeared.

"It was intended to stay up here so when people come up to visit Gavin, they can write messages or letters to him and it helps them to feel closer to Gavin," said Stacey Bush.

The family, bolstered by generous donations from the community, is offering a reward for the return of the journal to its spot at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Monday, June 15, on News 4 at 10, we tell you more about Gavin, how the journal honors his memory, and why getting it back is so important.