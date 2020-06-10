Arnolds Park Amusement Park cancels July Roof Garden concert schedule

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) -- Another concert series of concerts has been canceled in northwest Iowa.

Arnolds Park Amusement Park has announced it is canceling its July Roof Garden Ballroom concerts.

Shows affected by this announcement include the following:

Nappy Roots

Ricky Nelson Remembered

The Marshall Tucker Band

Slaughter

The Glenn Miller Orchestra

Park officials say they are working with all of these bands to book a new date sometime in the future. Once those plans are finalized, current ticket holders will be contacted by email and informed of ticketing options.

“This was another extremely tough decision to make,” said Arnolds Park Amusement Park Marketing Director Paul Plumb, “We look forward to when the time is right to return to the Roof Garden for these fantastic shows."