Bishop Heelan softball team has new coach and new classification

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Bishop Heelan softball team was one win away from the state tournament last season. The Crusaders lost to Denison-Schleswig in a Class 4A regional final. There are plenty of new components this season.

The Crusaders have a new head coach. Zach Nelson takes over after serving as an assistant.

Heelan also moves down to Class 3A this summer, and are ranked 15th in the state. Nelson knows the players are motivated to make it to the state tournament this season.

"They came ready to play, I can tell you that," said Nelson. "We haven't started one practice on time this year. That's because we've been early, every single day. These girls are ready to go and when they're all here, we go."

"It's been different," said junior Ellie Gengler. "We haven't had as much time to prepare for our games coming up but I think we've all just been focusing and making each practice count and we're really excited to get started playing this year."

With just 13 dates on the schedule, the Missouri River Conference will play softball doubleheaders this summer. That creates a need for more pitching. Junior lefty Kyla Michalak will eat some innings to benefit the team.

"I broke off from pitching a couple of years ago to focus on first base because that's my favorite position," said Michalak. "This year, coming back, I'm hoping to help the team because it is doubleheaders so we're going to need a lot of arms or else we're going to get tired. But I'm doing whatever helps the team, helps us get better."

Heelan opens the season Tuesday with a road game at Fort Dodge, the number-1 team in Class 5A.