‘Cops,’ on air for 33 seasons, dropped by Paramount Network

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The long-running show "Cops" has been dropped by TV's Paramount Network.

A spokesperson for the cable channel said in a statement Tuesday that "Cops," which has been on hiatus in recent weeks, will not return.

The series was pulled from the channel's lineup as protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police gained momentum.

The reality show that featured police officers on patrol in various cities had been on the air for 33 seasons, 25 of them on the Fox network.

It's not clear whether "Cops" producers will try to find it a new home.