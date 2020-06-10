 Skip to Content

Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - After receiving the results of eight new tests, health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska confirmed just one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

This brings Dakota County's total positive cases to 1,721.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported on Wednesday as well, leaving the county's death toll at 30.

The Dakota County Health Department says 1,308 of the county's positive COVID-19 cases have recovered, an increase of eight since Tuesday.

Health officials say there have been 3,239 negatives cases in the county with 4,960 total tests performed.  

