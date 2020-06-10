Iowa reports 7 additional COVID-19 deaths, over 270 new cases

(KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Wednesday, there have been seven additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 275 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday.

This brings Iowa's total to 22,454 confirmed cases with a death toll of 629.

More than 202,954 Iowans have been tested for the virus. The IDPH says 13,532 of the state's positive cases have reportedly recovered, an increase of 288 since Tuesday.

Across Iowa, 20 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 245 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 73 are in intensive care while 49 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 75 in intensive care and 22 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 86 ventilators, 111 ICU beds and 540 inpatient beds available.