Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 16,025, officials report 4 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 142 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 16,025.

Health officials also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, thus far there have been 195 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

As of June 10, officials say out of the 127,830 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 111,637 came back negative.

According to the state's COVID-19 website, 8,820 Nebraskans who have tested positive have recovered, an increase of 126 since Tuesday.