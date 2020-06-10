Photo shows basketball founder Naismith at Sioux City East High School

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Back in April, the website maxpreps.com named the Sioux City East boys basketball program as one of the ten most dominant programs in Iowa over the last decade.

The Black Raiders have made 20 trips to the state tournament, with 12 of those trips to Des Moines coming in the last 20 years. Another important piece of their history has just been uncovered.

This picture of the 1926 East High team is up for auction in New York. The man at the lower left is Jack Naismith, East's first head coach. He's the oldest son of Dr. James Naismith, who is in the center of the back row. James Naismith invented the game of basketball in 1891.

An East supporter, Corey Munson, found the picture on-line. Officials have reached out to Naismith's relatives for any information about the family's time in Sioux City.

"They mentioned there were pictures and other evidence that Dr. Naismith was here in Sioux City several times, working with the East High players and his son obviously," said East head coach Ras Vanderloo. "There's a picture of Dr. Naismith actually officiating a scrimmage that involved East High. You don't have to be an East High fan to think this is kind of cool. They're neat stories. They're incredible stories."

Jack Naismith coached for two years in Sioux City, going 11-4 his first season. There are plans for a permanent Naismith display at East High.