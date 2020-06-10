Relatives: Bodies found are 2 kids missing since September

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Relatives say the bodies of two children uncovered in rural Idaho are a boy and his big sister who have been missing since September.

Authorities haven’t released the identities of the bodies discovered on the property of Chad Daybell, who married the children’s mother, Lori Vallow Daybell. Both are behind bars.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow’s grandfather told the Post Register in Idaho Falls that “both children are no longer with us.” Relatives of both JJ and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan also confirmed the deaths to Phoenix television station KSAZ-TV.

The case drew global attention with its ties to the Daybells' doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their former spouses.