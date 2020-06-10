Sioux City restaurants prepare to serve larger groups

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Starting Friday, June 12th restaurants in Iowa can look forward to serving bigger groups and more customers.

For larger establishments, they say that won't change too much for them.

"We're blessed with a big building, so even at 50% capacity we could still hold 130 people, so I don't think things will change that much, but we are very happy to have big groups back," said Jim Brown with Wheelhouse Grill & Bar.

For some other establishments, social distancing might still require them to keep numbers low.

"Specifically for us it's not going to be a huge difference other than with our patio, we're already doing the social distancing thing out there. Inside it won't be a big difference because with social distancing we can still only use half our tables," said Amanda Rhymer with 4 Brothers Bar & Grill.

Even with many limits remaining on restaurants, managers say they are looking forward to getting back to a version of normal.

"We're excited to get parties back, it's a great meeting place for big groups of people, so we're excited to have groups of 50 or 75 coming back to Wheelhouse," said Brown.

"It's kind of exciting because we just started our Friday Nights on the Patio with live music so we're excited to get all of our tables full for it," said Rhymer.

With the restriction lift, restaurants are still encouraged to maintain heightened hygiene practices, like wearing masks.