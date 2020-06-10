Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa to open on June 10

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) -- The Siouxnami Waterpark in Sioux Center, Iowa is set to open for the summer this Friday.

Starting June 12, the award-winning waterpark is opening its facilities. The announcement comes after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation lifting restriction on pools.

In a press release, officials with the waterpark said they will be asking people to follow social distancing guidelines while at Siouxnami. Officials say staff will be increasing sanitation practices at the waterpark, with a staff member dedicated to sanitizing surfaces.

“We are looking forward to seeing kids, adults, families come enjoy the waterpark,” said All Seasons Center Director Dave Ruter. “We’re thankful we get to open and get to do more things in general. We’re glad we can offer Siouxnami Waterpark as place to enjoy safe, wholesome fun.”

Siouxnami Waterpark will be open from 12-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12-6 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday through Friday, the 12-1 p.m. hour is reserved for membership holders and their guests. Siouxnami is also open 1-5 p.m. on Sundays.

Officials will post more information about Siouxnami Waterpark's public swim policy on their website at a later date.