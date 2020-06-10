South Dakota reports 81 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Wednesday, health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 death in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 69.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there are 81 new positive cases in the state, bringing its total to 5,604. Health officials say there are 962 active cases currently in South Dakota.

The state says 4,483 of its cases have recovered from the virus, an increase of 90 since Tuesday.

As of June 10, there are 101 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 503 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.