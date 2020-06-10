Strong winds continue Wednesday

The front finally came through yesterday afternoon and evening, bringing storms with heavy rainfall and strong winds.



Numerous reports of snapped tree limbs have come in as well as a semi being tipped over last night near Worthing.



The rain was enough to cause street flooding in Rock Valley.



Aside from a few showers remaining in northwest Iowa, the rain has ended.



The strong winds, however, will remain with us through the day with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.



We will have clearing skies this morning with just a few clouds building back in this afternoon and a slight chance of a shower late this afternoon.



The winds will finally quiet down this evening with a quiet night ahead; lows will be in the mid 50s.



Sunshine and a bit of a breeze will be with us Thursday as we reach the mid 80s.



Things will stay pretty quiet as we move into the weekend with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.



It will turn a little windy Sunday with gusts up to 40 miles per hour.



Temperatures stay in the upper 80s with dry weather remaining to start next week.